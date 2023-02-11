You are here: HomeNews2023 02 11Article 1712135

Regional News of Saturday, 11 February 2023

kasapafmonline.com

Basic schools in Nyankpala closed down over Chieftaincy dispute

The arrival of joint police and the military task force has brought calm into the community The arrival of joint police and the military task force has brought calm into the community

All basic schools in and around the Nyankpala community in the Northern Region have been closed temporarily due to a chieftaincy dispute that ensued after the installation of Mohammed Ibrahim as a new chief by Ya-Naa Abukari II.

The Regent’s disagreement of the enkinment led to sporadic gunshots within the Nyankpala community for over two hours, forcing residents and UDS students of the Nyankpala campus to flee out of the community.

The arrival of joint police and the military task force has brought calm into the community whilst residents stay indoors.

EIB Network’s Northern regional correspondent, Noah Nash’s visit revealed that calm has been restored but shops, markets and business activities within the community are shut down despite the police and military patrols.

