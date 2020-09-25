Regional News of Friday, 25 September 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Basic schools in Greater Accra disinfected and fumigated ahead of reopening

The seven-day exercise by government will continue till the 30th of September, 2020

The phase two of the on-going national disinfection and fumigation exercise in basic schools kick-started in the Greater Accra Region on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.



The seven-day exercise, a collaboration between the Ministry of Education (MoE), Ghana Education Service (GES) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) covers both public and private schools.



It is aimed at protecting the schools against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), particularly as the Form Two pupils will be going back to school next month to complete the academic calender.



According to the Zoomlion Ghana Limited General Manager, Accra Zone, Mr Ernest Morgan Acquah, his outfit was expected to disinfect and fumigate about 3,680 basic schools in the twenty-nine (29) metropolitan, municipal, district assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region.



"As of Thursday, September 24, 2020, we had fumigated and disinfected about 530 schools," he said.



He explained that while the disinfection is to protect the schools' environment from the COVID-19 pandemic, the fumigation was to kill insects and repel rodents.



He contended that it was good that the basic schools were undergoing another round of fumigation and disinfection exercise.



In this regard, Mr Acquah reiterated the need for the schools to have quarterly disinfection or at least once in every six months.



According to him, 347 personnel in addition to disinfection equipment including foggers, atomisers, solo machines have been deployed to aid in the exercise.



He gave the assurance that his disinfection team would complete the task by September 30, 2020.



However, the ZGL GM for Accra Zone said one challenge they have faced in the course of the exercise was with some of the private schools which were sometimes locked, thereby stalling the job.



In addition to the disinfection, Mr Acquah entreated both paresnts and the school authorities to make sure the returning Form Two pupils continue to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Some of the basic schools that benefited from the exercise were Ron Brown Memorial Educational Centre at Mamobi, Flagstaff House Basic School in the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly, Kanda International School, and Greater Care International School.



Others were African Unity JHS Anglican 1 and 2 JHS all in the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly.



Facilities fumigated and disinfected in the schools included crèche, nursery, lower primary, JHS, washrooms, toilets, offices among others.



Speaking to journalists, the Administrator of Ron Brown Memorial Educational Centre, Madam Fatima Bintu Abdul Nasir, heaped praises on GES and Zoomlion for undetaking another disinfection and fumigation exercise in her school.



"The exercise is very good, and it will go a long way to protect the Form Twos who will resume on October 5, against the COVID-19 pandemic," she asserted.



She added that the school had also put in place various COVID-19 saftey measures which it will ensure that the Form Two pupils observe.



At the Anglican 1 JHS, the Assistant Headmaster, Mr Eric Akuamoah, while describing the exercise as timely and crucial, appealed to Zoomlion to help his school clear loads of thorns on the school's compound.



He intimated that the thorns on the school compound had become a nuisance, and was not helping in academic work.



The exercise will continue till the 30th of September.

