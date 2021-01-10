Regional News of Sunday, 10 January 2021

Source: Pat Atta, Contributor

Basic and SHSs in Oti region disinfected ahead of schools reopening

The ongoing nationwide exercise is in line with the President’s directive to reopen schools

As part of the measures aimed at safe reopening of schools in the country, the Ministry of Eduction in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) has begun disinfecting basic and senior high schools (SHSs) in the Oti Region.



The exercise which kicked-off Saturday, January 9, 2021 had already witnessed schools including Kedjebi Asato Senior High School and Poase Cement Roman Catholic Primary School and Menuso EP Primary fumigated and disinfected.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his 21st COVID-19 address to the nation directed all schools from Kindergarten to tertiary institutions to be disinfected and fumigated before reopening.



Assistant Headmaster of Kedjebi Asato SHS, Cephas Adanuvor speaking to journalists expressed gratitude to the government and Zoomlion for including his school in the mass disinfection and fumigation exercise.



He advised his students to take note of all the safety protocols and adhere to them.



On challenges facing the school, the assistant headmaster of Kedjebi Asato SHS, lamented that his school was saddled with accommodation problems



For his part, the Headmaster of Poase Cement Roman Catholic Primary School, Mr Atsu Frank, was highly excited about the exercise.



“This disinfection and fumigation exercise will protect our school space against Covid. However, it must not end there we must also observe the Covid safety protocols,” he noted.



“Secondly as professional teachers, we will do our best to welcome our students back to the classrooms since they have been out for quite a long time. We will entreat our students to observe the safety protocols,” he averred.



Mr Atsu, therefore, appealed to the government and stakeholders to come their aid, lamenting that “my school lacks several infrastructure facilities.”



The District Manager of Zoomlion, Mr Daniel Owusu Ansah, said his outfit had already disinfected 379 educational institutions as of Saturday, January 9, 2021.



This, he said, included schools in the Jasikan District in the Oti Region.



He reiterated that Zoomlion will continue to support the government in the country’s battle against COVID-19.



He added that the purpose of the exercise was to keep the schools safe for both the students and teachers.