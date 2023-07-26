Baseless claims - John Kumah disputes allegations of land deception in viral video

General News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Deputy Minister for Finance and MP for Ejisu, John Kumah, has responded to a viral video accusing him of forcefully taking over lands meant for government projects for personal gains.



In the video, an elderly woman alleges that Kumah acquired her land under the pretext of a government project but is using it for his private business.



However, in a statement, John Kumah refuted the allegations, labeling them as baseless claims made by individuals in the video.



He clarified that the acquisition of the land is part of his campaign promise to establish an asphaltic plant in Ejisu, aiming to address road deficiencies and create job opportunities in the constituency.



"In the pursuit of fulfilling this commitment, I approached my family chief, Nana Kofi Agyei, for a piece of land for the construction of the asphaltic plant which he gifted to me in the presence of other family members after the Aseda custom was followed. The intention behind this gift was never for personal gain but to uplift the community and improve the lives of its residents through job creation and enhanced infrastructure," the statement read.



John Kumah expressed his disappointment with a few members of the family who expressed discontent over the land gift.



“Regrettably, it has come to my attention that a few members of the family are expressing discontent over the gift of the land by the family chief. A land they have no rightful claim to.



“I acknowledge their right to have differing opinions, but strongly oppose their unwarranted insults and attacks directed at me for having forcefully taken their lands,” he added.



He assured that he would take the necessary steps to report the matter to the Ejisu Police Service to address the allegations properly.





