Politics of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Barnish me from Damongo should water flow through Yagbon-Wura taps before 2020 - Basintale

Savannah Regional Communication Officer of the NDC, Malik Basintale

Malik Basintale, the Savannah Regional Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has challenged the abilities and capacities of President Akufo-Addo to complete the Damongo Water Supply Project before the 2020 general elections.



Damongo, the West Gonja District capital of the Savanna region, has been grappling with perennial water crisis for years.



The situation recently reached a worrying stage which compelled students in the area to sacrifice their studies in search of water.



President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, 28th July 2020 cut the sod for the construction of the Tamale Water Supply Project, as part of his tour of the Northern Region.



According to Akufo-Addo, the Tamale Water Supply Project seeks to expand the supply capacity of the Tamale Metropolitan area, and also improve upon the flexibility of water supply, by building a new water supply system which will rely on the White Volta at Yapei, with a 29.7 million gallons per day capacity water treatment plant.



Expressing doubts, NDC’s Malik Basintale slammed Akufo Addo for playing cheap politics with the water situation at Damongo in the Savanna region.



He said, “The President in his visit to the Yagbon- wura’s palace on May 20, 2019, assured the king and his people again that the Damongo water project was to commence in (2019) as everything meant for the project had been secured as approved by his cabinet and the project was to cost $39million. Meanwhile Dr.Bawumia had also visited Damongo sometime earlier and assured the people the Damongo water project was to commence immediately and was to a tune of $24million”



“The contradictions, the wrong timings and the juicy uncoordinated talks proved that they had nothing like the Damongo water project in mind or on their table. What they had was a bucket of lies, always ready to spread it on us whenever we follow up on their promise”, he added.



Malik Basintale in his view believes the ruling government is simply making the promise out of political expediency with the 2020 elections looming.



Describing the Damongo Water project launched by President Akufo-Addo as a ‘scam’, ‘419’ and ‘Kalabule’ of the highest level in the 21st century he reiterated that, “I can confidently say without any dot of doubt and put my integrity on the line that if the NPP fulfills their Damongo water project as promised, before this elections as they promised or if by the 1st of December 2020 Ghana water flows through the taps of Yagbon-wura, I should be banished from entering Damongo by the chiefs and people of our land. This I say with all my heart!”.



However, Malik Basintale on the ticket of the NDC is demanding for a documentation of the Damango Water Supply Project.



“We dare them to show us the contract documents of the Damongo water project agreement, the company in charge, the site plan, the location in Damongo where the project will be situated, the project duration, the amount involved and the day the people of Damongo will see “Ghana water” flow from their taps”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.