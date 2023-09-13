Barber beaten to pulp for killing brother-in-law at galamsey site

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 13 September 2023

A barber believed to be in his late 40s popularly known as Lumba has been beaten to pulp by angry Youth of Diaso in the Upper Denkyira West District in the Central Region for allegedly killing his brother in-law at a galamsey site.



Information gathered by Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan revealed that the suspect hired some people to hide at the Galamsey site and kill the deceased.



The suspect is said to have gone to the Galamsey site with the brother in-law and upon reaching the site, the thugs with weapons dragged the deceased and killed.



His blood was drained and then he was buried at the Galamsey site.



Someone at the site heard the deceased screaming and hid somewhere to watch the incident. He then rushed to the town and informed the Youth about what he witnessed.



They rushed to the site and conducted a search and found the deceased buried in a stagnant water at the site.



They searched for the suspect and got him arrested and lynched him.



He was, however, saved by the Police who rushed to the scene.



The suspect is currently receiving medical treatment at Sehwi Anwiaso Community Hospital while the body of the deceased has been taken to Babiani Government Hospital morgue.