Barbaric attack on UTV unfortunate - Publishers Association of Ghana

The attack launched on the United Television premises by some 16 alleged NPP persons is one that has sparked various conversations and condemnation from the citizenry.



The latest body to criticise the invasion of the UTV studio is the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG).



The association in a statement copied to GhanaWeb, stated categorically that they are against the uncivilised move of the alleged thugs at the premises of UTV while the United Showbiz programme was airing.



PRINPAG also touched on the fact that Ghana dropped two places in the annual ranking in press freedom by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the hostilities served UTV is clear evidence of why such happened.



“As an Association of media owners, we abhor these attacks on journalists and media houses in the country and we condemn the attack in no uncertain terms and without any reservation. We are concerned about the continued occurrence of such acts in a country that used to boast proudly of its rankings on global press freedom indexes.



"It is important to note that, recently Ghana dropped two places - from 60th in 2022 to 62nd in 2023 in the annual Global Press Freedom ranking by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), and a deliberate action to restore hope on the Ghanaian media landscape is urgently needed,” PRINPAG stated.



The association, however, commended the police for their swift response in apprehending the hooligans who penetrated UTV.



Background



In a shocking turn of events, alleged thugs affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023, abruptly halting the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host Mzgee introduced the program. An extended break in production followed the evident confusion on the host's face before the programme was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggest that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.



According to these reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos on social media depict a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



Read the full statement of PRINPAG below:



Sunday, October 8, 2023



THE THUGGERY AND BARBARIC ATTACK ON UNITED TELEVISION (UTV) ON SATURDAY NIGHT UNFORTUNATE



The Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), has noted with deep concern, the barbaric and uncivilized attack on United Television (UTV) by some thugs during the station's United Showbiz programme on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The thugs invaded and disrupted the prime-time show while it was being aired live.



As an Association of Media Owners, we abhor these attacks on journalists and media houses in the country and we condemn the attack in no uncertain terms and without any reservation. We are concerned about the continued occurrence of such acts in a country that used to boast proudly of its rankings on global press freedom indexes.



It is important to note that, recently Ghana dropped two places - from 60th in 2022 to 62nd in 2023 in the annual Global Press Freedom ranking by Reporters Without Borders (RSF), and a deliberate action to restore hope in the Ghanaian media landscape is urgently needed.



However, actions such as what occurred at UTV on Saturday night further enhance the deterioration of confidence and erode all gains made in achieving a positive ranking in the years ahead.



It is however heartwarming to hear that, the police moved in swiftly to arrest 16 members of the thugs to avert a possible blood bath.



We at PRINPAG would like to take this opportunity to call on all stakeholders, especially the Police to expedite action on the 16 persons arrested and arraign them before a court of competent jurisdiction so as to serve as a deterrent to others.



We wish to further encourage journalists in the country not to be frightened or cowed by these incidents, rather, they should resolve to do their work as the Fourth Estate of the realm without fear or favour going by the ethics of their profession.



Long Live Press Freedom, Long Live PRINPAG.



Signed:



