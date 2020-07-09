Politics of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Barbara Oteng-Gyasi visits registration centres in Prestea Huni-Valley

Tourism Minister, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi at a registration centre

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley in the Western Region who is also the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has visited some registration centers in the on-going voters' registration exercise.



The 38-day exercise commenced on Tuesday, June 30 in some 6,788 clusters made up of five registration centres each across the country.



It is being conducted in 5 phases, each phase spanning 6 days with additional days for mop-up.



The nationwide exercise is expected to end on August 6, 2020.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana has projected to register 16 million qualified Ghanaians for the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary General Elections slated for December 7, 2020.



The tour afforded Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi to acquaint herself with the registration process.



These are the registration centers she and her entourage visited; Anna memorial school, Gyantekrom, Government quarters, Anglican school and Ndadieso all at Nzimafokrom electoral area.



Other areas were, Mehumtem, Kyekyewere, Pemeso, Nsusiden, Fantefokrom, Awudua, Amoanda and the Electoral Commission Office at Bogoso.



She chatted with the Registration Officers who took her through the steps at the centers and also inspected the compliance of Coronavirus safety and social distancing protocols.







The Registration Officials said, upon arrival, qualified voters were asked to wash their hands with soap under running water, body temperature checks and later taken through the registration processes.



They disclosed that over fifty percent of eligible voters arrived at the centers with their Ghana Cards as proof of eligibility.



After accessing the steps, the MP Barbara Oteng-Gyasi expressed satisfaction in the orderly manner at which eligible voters were admitted at various registration centers within the Constituency.



She urged the electoral commission officials to continue to adhere to the safety protocols outlined to ensure the safety of all residents who visit the registration centres.



She, therefore, took the opportunity to supply the applicants at the time with nose masks to protect themselves against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.



Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Dr. Isaac Dasmani, the constituency chairman for the NPP, Abbeam Danso, Constituency Secretary for the NPP, Appiah Takyi, other NPP faithful and the media.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.