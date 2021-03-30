Barbara Oteng-Gyasi donates laptops to university students

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Prestea Huni-Valley Constituency in the Western Region, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi has presented ten (10) brand new Laptop computers to selected university students in her constituency.



This gesture from the immediate past legislator is to facilitate and enhance their studies. Ten (10) students from various public universities across the country benefited.



They included; Elijah Brown, Ebenezer Ocran, Doris Enimil, Pricilla Manu, Gloria Bruce Amooh, Karen Asiedu, Charles Baffour, Shadrack Awuah, Doreen Amponsah and Irene Amoh Asiedu all from Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.



In a short presentation ceremony at her residence, Huni-Valley, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi said about a year ago, global education was impacted by a pandamic (COVID-19) which resulted in the introduction of online studies by most of the Universities.



The former MP indicated that, some students requested for support in the form of a personal laptop computer to pursue their course.



In response to the request, Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi identified ten (10) students from the major towns of the constituency namely Damang, Huni-Valley, Aboso, Bogoso and Prestea as beneficiaries of the initial distribution of laptops.



A few parents also received the laptops on behalf of their children who were in school.



The former Legislator and President of Wassa Hemaa Foundation advised the students to take their studies seriously and also make good use of the laptop which would assist them to undertake research work amongst other coursework activities.



She reiterated the vision of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo regarding formal education, as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), being the bedrock for development of every nation.







She encouraged the students to focus on their education as the basis of their future career and leaders of our beloved country.



Master Elijah Brown, a Pharmacy student at the University of Cape Coast expressed appreciation on behalf of the students and gave the assurance that the laptops would be utilized for the intended purpose.



Present at the ceremony were; Chairman Abiam Kuntu Danso, Prestea Huni-Valley NPP Constituency Chairman, Lawrence Appiah Takyi Constituency Secretary, Francis Abieku Yankah Constituency Organiser and Emmanuel Fletcher (Begentle) Deputy Constituency Organiser among others.



