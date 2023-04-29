Bar owner allegedly set man ablaze for insulting his wife over alcohol debt

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 29 April 2023

A 35-year-old painter named Dandu has allegedly set fire to Kofi Kumi 39 in the Bibiani Ahwianso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.



Yaa Foriwaa, the deceased mother, explained that her son (Kofi Kumi) went to a nearby community (Kojina) to mortify a dead body and stopped at a drinking bar to buy alcohol, which he refused to pay for.



So the drinking bar attendant instructed his wife in Sefwi Bekwai to retrieve the money from the deceased (Kofi Kumi), which resulted in a misunderstanding.





The deceased allegedly insulted the woman using unprinted words in a derogatory manner.



The deceased’s family was said to have learned about the incident and went to meet with the woman to apologise.



It was also revealed that the deceased was accused of defilement but was found not guilty. However, he was still labelled as such in the community.



It was one of the reasons he allegedly insulted the bartender’s wife after she called him a molester.



Although the family of the deceased had gone to apologise, the bartender threatened to set him ablaze after some residents had gone to narrate the incident to him.



He allegedly bought petrol and reportedly mixed it with some other chemicals, went to the house of Kumi and attacked him in his sleep.



Kofi Kumi was rushed to the Hospital but died the next day.



His family are demanding justice from the Police.