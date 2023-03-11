Bar attendant weeps as Court orders her detention

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 11 March 2023

Source: GNA

A bar attendant, who allegedly intentionally and unlawfully caused harm to a drinking bar operator with a broken bottle wept bitterly when she was remanded by an Accra Circuit Court.



Patience Adowa aka “Priscilla,” aged 27, is charged with causing harm and pleaded guilty.



The Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah, convicted the accused person on his own plea but deferred sentence and remanded her into Police custody for a pregnancy test to be conducted on her.



The matter has been adjourned to March 16, 2023.



Prosecuting Police Inspector Daniel Danku told the Court that the complainant Cecilia Owusu was a drinking bar operator.



The prosecution said both the accused person and the complainant were residents of Circle ECOMOG.



It said on September 2, 2022, at about 0200 hours, the complainant was asleep when she heard some unusual noise in front of her door, so she opened her curtains only to find out that some ladies were fighting, including the accused person whom she had not been on good terms with for some time.



The Prosecution said the complainant came out and ordered them to leave because they were disturbing her sleep.



It said the other ladies left but the accused person ignored her and rather took offence and started raining insults on the complainant which resulted in a fight, and both were separated.



The Prosecution said, “as if that was not enough, on the same day, whilst the complainant was busily removing her clothes from a drying line, the accused person emerged from behind and stabbed the complainant with a broken bottle on the right arm and took to her heels.”



It said on September 5, 2022, the complainant reported the matter to the Adabraka Police Station where she was issued a medical report form for treatment.



The Prosecution said the accused person was subsequently arrested and handed over to Adabraka Police and admitted the offence during interrogation.