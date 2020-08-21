Regional News of Friday, 21 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Bantama market women threaten to vote out NPP over KMA’s closure of their shops

Traders complain the assembly didn’t give them any prior notice before closing their shops

Market women at Bantama Market in Kumasi have vowed to vote against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over what the describe as the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly’s continuous harassment.



Currently, KMA has locked shops of traders who have defaulted in the payment of their business operating permit.



The traders complain the assembly didn’t give them any prior notice before locking up their shops.



They told Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako that they are unable to pay their business operating permit because of the negative impact of COVID-19 on business activities.



However, The Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Osei Assibey Antwi following the threats by the women subsequently ordered the Assembly’s officers to open the shops.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.