Bantama contest: I could've won with a larger margin but for the support my opponent had - Asenso-Boakye

Politics of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Bantama constituency, Francis Asenso-Boakye says he knew he was going to beat his main contender in their recent parliamentary primaries.



Kennedy Agyapong’s brother Ralph Agyapong, who was contesting the Bantama seat, became popular after his vociferous brother openly campaigned for him in the constituency.



But Mr. Asenso-Boakye said he knew his development in the constituency was enough to retain him.



“So I believed that I had done a lot of work and knew I could poll an even bigger percentage, but it did not happen. Because of the support my opponent had going into the contest,” Mr. Asenso-Boakye stated on Starr Chat with Bola Ray on Thursday.



Housing Minister Francis Asenso Boakye has successfully retained his position as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate for the Bantama Constituency.



He won the party's primary elections in a race against Raphael Agyapong.



Mr. Asenso Boakye garnered 650 votes, commanding an impressive 78.22% of the total votes cast. On the other hand, Mr. Agyapong secured 181 votes, representing 21.78% of the overall vote count.



Mr. Asenso Boakye is the first-ever NPP incumbent MP to be retained as a candidate for the Bantama Constituency.



He further indicated that Ralph Agyapong was not qualified to contest the election, but he overlooked that for a purpose.



“If I was scared, I would have gotten the guy to be disqualified because he wasn’t qualified to contest, no. The constitution says the person should have nurtured the constituency for at least two years,” he disclosed.



“The party knew about it but they overlooked it and I also at a point made sure that he wasn’t disqualified. Because given the person he was, he would have made a lot of noise as though he was going to win and he has been disqualified.



“But I wanted him to come so that I beat him and I settle the matter once and for all,” Mr. Asenso-Boakye stated.