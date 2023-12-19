Bantama NPP primary: Ralph Agyapong sends strong warning to Constituency Women Organiser

General News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate hopeful for Bantama Constituency, Ralph Agyapong has sent a strong caution to the party’s women organiser in the constituency over what he says is her deliberate attempt to malign him.



Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, Mr Agyapong said he will not relent in matching up to the campaign against his personality by some executives aligned with the incumbent Member of Parliament, Francis Asenso-Boakye.



"We have executives campaigning for the incumbent. The women organizer for Bantama should listen carefully. I am a different person of a different breed. If she doesn’t focus on her duty as women organizer, which she is not executing properly, how many times has she met the women of Bantama to teach them something meaningful? Instead, she is turning me into a campaign against the incumbent, claiming that I am bringing rejected delegates to remove those currently serving,” he stated.



According to the private legal practitioner, he is aware of a scheme by some persons to remove the names of executives from the constituency album. He warned that he will fight any such attempts.



The NPP in January 2024 will conduct parliamentary primaries in constituencies where the party has serving MPs.



In the Bantama Constituency, Ralph Agyepong who is a brother of the party’s former flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong is lacing his boots to compete with Asenso-Boakye for the nod.







