Bantama NPP Primaries: 'You can't threaten anybody' – Asani Tano to Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Organizer of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Yaw Asani Tano has criticized the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, for political intimidation.



He accuses Agyapong of issuing threats and warnings to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Ashanti region, particularly in Bantama.



Tano asserts that Agyapong had overstepped his boundaries by attempting to influence the delegates' choices in a region outside his own.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on January 26, 2024, he emphasized that such actions are unacceptable, stating, “Because Kennedy Agyapong wants his brother to win that particular constituency, his utterances; appears to be threatening to the Ashantis, you can't move from Central Region and go and threaten anybody. There is nothing that he can do,” he said.



He also urged Agyapong to cease such actions, stating, "We are tired of his threats, so it is better he stops... threatening that if they vote for a particular candidate, they will see the kind of revelations he will bring out.



"He has been saying those things for so many years, yet no action, so those threats don’t scare anybody,” he added.



He continued “Ashantis shouldn’t be cowardly for somebody to come from his region and threaten them. They should vote for Asenso-Boakye.”



The criticism comes after Kennedy Agyapong warned Bantama delegates to desist from voting for the incumbent MP Francis Asenso-Boakye and instead support his brother, lawyer Ralph Agyapong.







