Bantama Central CACI gifts needy homes items worth GHC80,000

Religion of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: GNA

The Bantama Central branch of the Christ Apostolic Church International (CACI), has crowned its annual 40-day fasting and prayers programme with mass donation exercise to some needy homes in the Ashanti Region.



The items worth GHC80,000.00 were presented to the Kumasi Children’s Home, Remar Rehabilitation Center and the Destitute Infirmary at Bekwai.



They included bottled water, soft drinks, boxes of biscuits, bags of rice, crates of eggs, cooking salt, cartons of milo and milk, bags of sugar, cooking oil, washing detergents, toilet papers, bathing soaps, diapers, play toys for kids, bales of clothes, footwear and television sets.



The Church also presented food items and clothing to its Paga and Navrongo Missions.



Apostle Samuel Amponsah Frimpong, Chairman of the Christ Apostolic Church International, who presented the items to the beneficiary institutions, said there was the frequent need for Christians to reach out to the needy and the marginalised in society.



He said if the Christian exhibited these Christ-like traits, communities would live peacefully with one another, and urged members of the church not to relent in offering help to those who needed it most.



“If only one can afford, feeding and clothing the less privileged should be the way to go. This will make those people feel loved and consider themselves as worthy of the society,” he said.



Apostle Amponsah Frimpong was hopeful the church’s 40-days long activities will reflect positively in the lives of the congregants and make them live healthy, happier and wealthier.



The Reverend Prince Asare, a Pastor from the CACI Navrongo Missions, speaking to the Ghana News Agency, said the act of the Bantama Assembly was a denotation of true Christians.



The gesture, he explained, would go a long way to impact the church positively, ensuring population growth, total transformation and reformation.



He said in the area of evangelism, most people lack clothes and footwear adding that, the bales of clothes and footwear would help revive people’s participation in the church.



