Bantama: Asenso-Boakye files nomination forms; seeks support of delegates for continuity

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye has this afternoon, submitted his nomination form to the Constituency Parliamentary Elections Committee (CPEC) at the Bantama constituency office of the New Patriotic Party. He addressed the party leadership and delegates, expressing gratitude for their dedicated support over the past years. In his address, he acknowledged a polling station executive who volunteered to buy his forms after securing him a job.



Reflecting on his accomplishments, Asenso-Boakye highlighted achievements in education, infrastructure, welfare, and sports, emphasizing his commitment to the total well-being of Bantama residents. Noteworthy projects included the construction of schools, road and bridge developments, the Bantama NPP Welfare Fund, and the installation of AstroTurf pitches.



"I have delivered on education, I have delivered on security, delivered on infrastructure, delivered on health, and every sector has seen development since I took office as your MP”, said Asenso-Boakye.



The MP underscored the significance of community engagement, emphasising initiatives such as the MPs Community Clinic and regular durbars, fostering unity and inclusivity within Bantama where he interacts with community leaders and constituents to have a first-hand perspective of their challenges and concerns.







As he seeks re-election, the MP positioned the campaign as a collective effort for the continued development and well-being of Bantama. He urged constituents to focus on the bigger picture, emphasizing that the election was about the community's progress, not individual interests.



Asenso-Boakye was accompanied by well wishers and party faithfuls, with over five hundred (500) party delegates who converged at the MP’s constituency office in Bantama.