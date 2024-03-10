Bantama Asenso-Boakye Foundation provides borehole for residents of Mpatasie

Regional News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso-Boakye, on Sunday, March 10, 2024, handed over a newly-constructed borehole to residents at Mpatasie, a suburb of the Bantama constituency.



The borehole facility, funded by the Bantama Asenso-Boakye Foundation, aims to provide sustainable access to clean water for the area, following a request by the community leaders to find a remedy to the water challenges facing the community.



This social intervention is part of the Member of Parliament's vision to utilize his foundation and collaborate with partner organizations to install boreholes across communities facing similar challenges, ensuring widespread access to clean water and fostering sustainable development.



At a brief ceremony to commission the borehole, the member of parliament for Bantama, who is also the Minister for Roads and Highways, expressed his commitment towards improving the living conditions of all the communities within the constituency.



He underscored that this project is one of many aimed at aiding the community, acknowledging its significance in addressing the water crisis faced by residents in the area.



“Indeed, water is indispensable, reason most often, people describe water as life. Considering the essential role it plays in our daily lives, that is why I found it crucial to address this pressing issue of water scarcity in this area. Again, It’s for this reason that we’ve made it accessible to all, without any financial burden to residents,” Asenso-Boakye said.



He reiterated the importance of responsible management of the facility by urging the Assembly Member of the area and Electoral Area Coordinator to use the borehole judiciously and manage it effectively.



This includes implementing careful stewardship practices, to safeguard the longevity of the facility, and ensuring sustained access to clean water for the community.



The lawmaker took the opportunity to commend the community leaders, especially Solomon K. Acheampong, the Assembly Member of Abrepo Mpatasie, and Dr. PK Owusu, the Electoral Area Coordinator for their outstanding efforts in making the project possible.







In response, the Assembly Member, speaking on behalf of the community leaders, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the lawmaker for addressing their pressing need by providing a lasting solution to their water challenges.



He further assured him of their commitment to ensuring the judicious use of the borehole, fulfilling its purpose in serving the community's water needs effectively.







