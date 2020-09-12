Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Bank staff reportedly shot dead, police officer wounded in bullion van attack in Ashanti Region

The deceased has only been identified as Attakorah

One person has died while two others, including a police officer, have been wounded following a daylight robbery attack on the Manso–Kumasi road in the Ashanti Region.



The deceased has only been identified as Attakorah, 35, who worked as a cashier with a bank; though the police did not provide the name of the financial institution.



He was declared dead at the scene on Friday, September 11, 2020, according to a police communication available to Dailymailgh.com.



The police officer, L/Cpl Felix Agyei Agyemang also sustained serious gunshot wounds, according to the police who did not give details about the status of his colleague G/Sgt Enoch Kwame Teye who was part of the team.



Attack



The four-member team were on board a Toyota Hilux bullion van with registration number GE 3978 – 20 driven by one Antwi Boasiako of Agate Mabot, a private security firm on an escort from Manso-Asaman to various banks in Kumasi.



On reaching a section of the road near Manso-Mem junction, the team were attacked by masked men numbering about seven with four of them wielding AK 47 assault rifles, the report read.



Amid firing of gunshots the robbers, according to the report, made away with unspecified amount of money concealed in two huge boxes as they seized two AK 47 assault rifles which contained about 30 rounds of ammunition from the on-duty officers.



Officers who gave details of the horrifying scene said the two injured victims had been admitted at the St. Martin’s Catholic Hospital pending referral to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment.



The body of Attakorah had also been deposited at the same hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy, Dailymailgh.com understands as police heighten security in the area to arrest the suspects.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.