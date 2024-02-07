Bank of Ghana has come under unnecessary criticism – Dr. Bawumia

General News of Wednesday, 7 February 2024

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that Ghana’s central bank, the Bank of Ghana, has come under unnecessary criticism by a faction of the public.



According to him, the central bank is being unjustly criticised for measures it had to take to save Ghana at very critical times.



He said that in the seven years of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, the government has had to borrow from the central bank only twice.



Dr Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), made these remarks as he was delivering his vision for the country on February 7, 2024.



He justified that the monies the Bank of Ghana printed for the government would be paid back.



“This government has had zero finance in five of the last seven years. Zero financing in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023.



“The Bank of Ghana’s financing of the government in the Covid-19 year of 2020 and the liquidity crisis year of 2022 was because of the domestic and crisis,” he said.



