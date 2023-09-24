Ban on funerals and mass gatherings to begin on November 13 in Avenor

Regional News of Sunday, 24 September 2023

Source: GNA

The Central Planning Committee of the 2023 ‘Avenor Tutudoza’ has announced a ban on funerals, mass gatherings and all other forms of noise in the area.



The move is to set the pace for some important traditional rituals and activities associated with the festival.



In a press release signed by Torgbui Tali Gafatsi III, Chairman of the festival’s Central Planning Committee and copied to the Ghana News Agency, stated that the ban would commence on Monday, November 13 to the midnight of Monday, November 27.



It also stated that, “as part of the preparations and activities to mark this year’s Avenor Tutudoza celebration in November, notice has been served to all Chiefs, Families, Institutions, Drumming groups among others to observe the directive accordingly.”



The statement further disclosed that all Associations and churches in Avenor land must put on hold all funerals, conventions, and other mass gatherings in all communities to make way for this year’s celebration.



“From Togbe Doglo Anumah VI, the Paramount Chief and President of the Avenor Traditional Council, the said ban must be observed by all,” it noted.



It also cautioned that any chief, family, group, association, or individual who would go contrary to Torgbega’s order would face the full rigour of the Avenor Traditional Council.



Meanwhile, the 2023 Avenor Tutudoza would be launched on Saturday, September 23 at the Akatsi Central Market Square.



The Avenor Tudorza is the rebranded festival celebrated under the auspices of the Avenor Traditional Council, and the royal patronage of Togbe Dorglo Anumah, VI.