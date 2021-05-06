Ban on drumming and noise making commences on May 10 in Accra

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Effective Monday, May 10, 2021, the ban on drumming and noise-making in the Accra Metropolis will begin.



This, according to a statement from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), is in the interest of peace, harmony and national security.



As part of the guidelines laid out by the AMA, it has urged all to show respect to the ban, while indicating that the police and a task force from the Metropolis will be on guard to ensure that they adhere to the letter.



Read the full statement below:



The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) wishes to inform all residents in its jurisdiction that, this year’s ban on drumming and noise-making commences on 10th May to 10th June 2021. It has therefore set the following guidelines in the interest of peace, harmony and national security:



1. During the period of the ban, the usual form of worship should be confined to the premises of churches/mosques and noise levels be minimized to the barest limits possible. In addition, all COVID-19 Protocols (i.e. washing of hands under running water with soap, the use of hand sanitisers, the wearing of nose masks and physical distancing) should be strictly adhered to.



2. Religious bodies and the Traditional Authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of one another.



3. The positioning of loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques and pubs are banned. Roadside evangelists are to cease their activities during this period.



4. Apart from an identifiable task force that consists of AMA personnel, the Ghana Police Service and Representatives from the Traditional Councils with tags, no other person or group of persons should be seen or found enforcing the abatement of noise in the metropolis.



By this notice, we entreat all indigenes, towns and villages under the jurisdiction of the Ga Traditional Area to cooperate and comply with us accordingly during this period.



5. For further clarification relating to the ban on drumming and noise-making, please call the following hotlines:

a. 0243211345 (GILBERT NII ANKRAH) b.0277585593 (CHIEF JOSEPH A. OKINE)

c. 0208151804 (NII ANNUM TETTEH) - PRO, Ga Traditional Council.

d. 0244286481 (BENJAMIN ARMAH) – AMA Coordinating Director.



All are enjoined to abide by these guidelines for an incident-free Nmaa Dumↄ period. Accra, live in, love it!!!



SIGNED.

GILBERT NII ANKRAH

HEAD OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS

FOR: METRO CHIEF EXECUTIVE