Ban on Noise Making: Ga Traditional Council to deal with recalcitrants

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: Atinka Online

The Ga Traditional Council has warned Ghanaians residing in Accra to obey the ban on drumming and noise making in order to prevent any kind of confrontation.



The annual ban on drumming and noise-making in the Ga Traditional Area which commenced today, Monday, May 10, 2021 will end on June 10, 2021.



For the purpose of peace, harmony and national security, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has stated that during the period, the usual form of worship should be confined to the premises of churches/mosques and noise levels be minimized to the barest limits possible.



In addition, all COVID-19 protocols (i.e. washing of hands under running water with soap, the use of hand sanitizers, the wearing of nose masks and physical distancing) should be strictly adhered to.



Religious bodies and traditional authorities must show respect for one another and restrain their followers from making derogatory and inflammatory remarks about the beliefs and practices of one another.



It also stated that the positioning of loudspeakers outside the premises of churches, mosques and pubs are banned while roadside evangelists are to cease their activities during the period.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, Spokesperson for the Council , Numo Blafo III, noted that the period would be used to clear farms, plant crops and pray for more harvest either fishes or crops.



He said the ban on drumming and noise making cannot be made flexible despite the cosmopolitan nature of Accra.



“During this time, we do not want noise, so that we can have peace to pray, so that we can have bumper harvest, either fishes or crops, to have more rains so that we can have enough food,” he said.



He added that, “We said no noise and we mean entirely no noise; you cannot say you want to drum but you will not make noise with it. Do not do it at all.”



“If you are in a particular region and you are given orders, you have to obey it to prevent all these. We will plead with everyone in Accra to obey these rules for peace to prevail,” he said.



Meanwhile, he said on 10th June, they will perform rites to lift the ban.