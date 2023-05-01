Ban of phones in SHS hinder effective technology integration in classrooms - ICT tutor

General News of Monday, 1 May 2023

Source: Victoria Agyemang, Contributor

Joel Baah, an Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) tutor at Asuansi Technical Institute (ASUTECH) School has called on government to consider the use of mobile phones at the various Senior High Schools (SHS).



He said the ban of mobile phones in second-cycle schools was hindering effective technology integration in classrooms.



Thus, the need to introduce and regulate its usage to improve technology application among the students.



"I want to humbly but passionately state that the banning of the usage of mobile phones in the second cycle institutions is rather now a hindrance to the effective technology integration and technology application in the classroom," Mr Baah said.



Mr Baah said the ban would never promote digital divide, that the mirage of academic taboo was imposing thievery, deceitfulness and technologically undynamic on the students.



The mobile phone had become an auxiliary to digitization and was to allow but regulate the usage of mobile phones in the second cycle institutions.



‘When a student gains admission into tertiary education, the mobile phone, the then immediate abominable academic gadget, suddenly becomes the most valuable technological tool to complement academic success’.



The ICT tutor noted that the mobile phones assist in research, teaching and learning which helps both teachers and students.



Additionally, the mobile phone could serve so many purposes just by installing a particular app on it, adding that they could install CalcEX to turn your mobile phone into a scientific calculator and flashlight to turn your phone into a torch.



He commended the government’s effort to champion digitization in schools and in the country at large adding that it was time to bridge the gender gap in ICT and STEM.



Baah appealed for more infrastructure on campus to support quality service delivery on campus as it focuses on STEM education.