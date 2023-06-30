Ban Akufo-Addo, Bawumia from speaking at future rallies - NPP's Solomon Owusu

General News of Friday, 30 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Solomon Owusu has blamed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for being responsible for the NPP's loss in the June 27 Assin North by-election.



Speaking on Accra-based Happy 98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” show (JUne 29), Solomon Owusu said it was imperative to stop the president from speaking at future rallies of the party because of two incidents.



Owusu explained that his position was borne out of the fact that Akufo-Addo has completed his tenure as a possible leader of the NPP and should take a back seat on matters relating to campiagns.



“There’s no way President Akufo-Addo should be allowed to speak at any NPP rally. He has finished his job. He’s same person who went to Odododiodio to campaign and mentioned Nii Lante Vanderpuye instead of Bannerman. That was one of the instrumental factors that made NPP lose in that constituency,” he said.



He averred that generally Akufo-Addo's approval ratings are plumetting and his goodwill diminishing fast.



“So to our General Secretary who says he’s open for recommendations, here’s one important one. He’s done every campaign he needed to do and now as part of a fortified strategy, under no circumstance should he be allowed to speak at any rally. The President’s national rating is dying and goodwill is literally dying,” he said.





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:You can also watch this feature on climate change and its impact on fish and sea life:Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWebTo advertise with GhanaWebSARA