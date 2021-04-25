Bamboi Babator to lose £490,000.00 road funding if Roads Minister refuses to sign agreement by May 1 - MP

Regional News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Nkilgi FM

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole-Bamboi Constituency Hon Alhaji Yussif Sulemana has disclosed that a company called AgDevco company Limited has been able to seek funding support from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in the UK (FCDO-UK) to reshape the 28.5km Bamboi to Babator road in the Constituency and now waiting on the Ministry of Roads and Highway to agree on maintaining the road every year for 10 years.



“FCDO-UK has supported the AgDevco with £490,000.00 and will retrieve the money on 1st May, 2021 if the Ministry of Roads and Highways does not Agree or assure them they will maintain the road every year for 10 years”; the Bole MP told Bole based Nkilgi FM.



He added the government is supposed to fix the road but fortunately AgDevCo Limited which owns the “Babator Farms” has been able to seek funding from somewhere (FCDO-UK).



“They sourced funding from FCDO-UK to reshape the Bamboi -Babator Road in other to be able to attract more investors to the farm and the financiers wanted the go-ahead from the Ministry of Roads and also an assurance that the road will be maintained thereafter for the next few years.



“Just for you to agree to maintain the road for this number of years.. that is a problem”; the Bole MP lamented.



He said he will be very sad if the FCDO-UK retrieve the £490,000.00 because the minister does not agree on the maintenance of the road every year for 10 years.



Alhaji Yussif Sulemana if the ministry had concurred with the FCDO-UK by now, the fund would have been ready and the people of Bamboi to Babator would have seen the contractor working on the road.



Alhaji Yussif Sulemana said he and the management of AgDevCo Limited have been to the ministry of roads and highways on three occasions just for the agreement to be signed because by 2st May, 2021 FCDO-UK will be retrieving the money.



Alhaji Yussif Sulemana made these comments when he continued his “Thank You Tour” to the Mo Traditional Area in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency of Savannah Region covered by Nkilgi Fm.



Speaking at the Bamboi Chief’s Palace Hon Sulemana called on the Chiefs and people of the Bamboi Area to help him with their voices for the government to come to their aide to construct the 28.5km Bamboi to Babator road.



AgDevCo is a fast-growing, not-for-profit, agricultural project development and investment company operating in sub-Saharan Africa and headquartered in London and over the course of just a few years has opened offices in London, Zambia, Mozambique, Ghana and Tanzania. The Ghana office was formally established in 2012 although AgDevCo has been working in Ghana in partnership with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture since 2010.



AgDevCo is currently working in partnership with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture to develop Babator in the Bome District of the Savannah Region as a commercial farm block and the project is expected to have 26,687 hectares of irrigation farms making it the biggest in Ghana and West Africa and employing thousands of people.