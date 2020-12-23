Regional News of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Balloting held for participating schools for third edition of National Energy Quiz

The competition begins on January 11, 2021

Balloting has been done for the third edition of the national energy quiz which commences on the 11th of January, 2021 where 95 schools from three zones; northern, middle, and southern zones battle for ultimate glory.



Seasoned quizmaster, Dan Afari-Yeboah will be in the driving seat to pitch senior high schools from across the country against each other in a battle of ideas in areas such as energy, culture, petroleum, and power.



Northern Zone



The competition begins in the northern zone on the 11th and 12th of January, 2021 where Interesting contests await fans and lovers of the quiz as 26 schools engage in a battle of ideas in the specified fields.



Stiff contests are expected with the first contest involving Bolgatanga SHS locking horns with Oti SHS and Dodi Papase SHS while Wa SHS take their turn with Bawku SHS and Han SHS in group 2.



St. Francis Girls SHS will also come face to face with Lassia Toulu SHS and China SHS in group 3 with Daffiama SHS also facing off in group 4 with Islamic SHS Wa and Zebilla SHS.



In group 5, Nandom SHS will square off with Tumu SHS and Wa SHTS in what promises to be a thrilling encounter and St. Jones SHS in a duel with Kongo SHS and Eremon S/tech school in group 6.



Group 7 will see O.L.L Girls SHS facing three schools including Zamse S/Tech school, Queen of peace SHS and Navrongo SHS as St. Augustine SHS locks horns with Bolgatanga Girls SHS, Mirigu SHS, and Holy family SHS in group 8.



Middle Zone



More competitive duels await fans with sumptuous clashes among 17 schools in the middle zone to be held on the 14th and 15th of January.



Sehwi Wiaso SHTS comes face to face with Don Bosco Tec. Institute and MT. Carmel Girls SHS in group 1 as Our Lady of Providence Girls SHS, Twene Amanfo SHTS square off with Maranatha Business SHS in group 2.



Later, Nana Brentuo SHS, Notre Dame Girls SHS, and Ola Girls SHS will battle it out in group 3 where after Maame Krobo Community SHS, Techiman SHS, and 3.T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS and Bepong SHS also settle scores in group 4 with the last contest being contested between Opoku Ware School, St. James Seminary SHS, Bia SHTS, and Kwahu -Tafo SHS.



Southern Zone



43 schools will engage each other in what is perhaps the keenest of the pairings with notable schools battling for supremacy between the 18th and 21st of January, 2021.



The competition opens from the southern zone with a Group 1 clash involving Mawuli School, Presby boys SHS and St. Mary's boys SHS with Group 2 fixture featuring Labone SHS, Potsin T.I Ahmadiyya SHS, and Three Town SHS.



A Group 3 clash will also see Ebenezer SHS in another duel with E.P SHS, Daball SHS while Anlo SHS, Keta SHTS, and Archbishop Porter Girls SHS meet in a mouth-watering contest in Group 4.



Wesley Grammar SHS, Asankrangwa SHTS, and Tsito SHTS will settle scores in another epic encounter in Group 5 as Group 6 contest involves Our Lady of mercy SHS and Bompeh SHTS also squaring off with Vakpo SHS.



A Group 7 contest between Diabene SHTS, Adaklu SHS, and Uthman Bin Affan Islamic SHS will also come off before Keta Business College, Okuapeman SHS and Battor SHS settle scores in Group 8.



In Group 9, Mfatsiman Girls SHS will meet Fiaseman SHS and Anfoega SHS as Takoradi SHS comes face to face with Amedzofe Tec. School and Dzodzi - Penyi SHS in Group 10.



In Group 11, Ada SHTS will lock horns with Mafi- Kumasi SHTS and Awudome SHS before a Group 12 duel involving Ahantaman Girls SHS, Dorfor SHS, and Achimota School in a Group 10 encounter.



Klikor SHTS will also welcome Aveyime SHTS and Daboase SHTS in Group 13 with Kpedze SHS, Accra Academy, and Adidome SHS ending the southern zone pairings.



Seeded schools



In all, nine seeded schools await successful schools that graduate to the next stage of the competition. They include St. Peters SHS, Anum Boso SHS, Pope John SHS, Nkwatia SHS, savior SHS, Yilo Krobo SHS, Asamankese SHS, Aburi Presby SHTS, and Oyoko Methodist SHS.



The National Energy Quiz is to offer a platform for the exchange and promotion of culture and indigenous knowledge on energy among SHS students and the youth in general.



The quiz is organized by the Eastern star awards which is a media content development company, developers of daily energy news on GTV and GBC radio, and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.



It is sponsored by the Ghana Oil Company Limited, Ghana Grid Company Limited, the Energy Commission, Ghana Maritime Authority, Ghana National Gas Company Limited, and the Petroleum Commission.



The annual competition is run under the auspices of the Ministry of Education, Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Energy, and the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation and is organized by the Eastern Star Awards Co. Limited.

