General News of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Peace FM

Ballot snatching: NPP doesn’t support their own, hypocrites! – Constituency Chair jabs

play videoNPP Chairman for Tema West Constituency, Dennis Amfo Sefa

NPP Chairman for Tema West Constituency, Dennis Amfo Sefa has described some leaders of his party as lacking balls to stand by their followers in moments of adversity.



According to him, the NPP leadership in parliament should have protected Hon Carlos Ahenkorah, Member of Parliamnent for Tema West, after the latter snatched ballots “in the interest of the NPP” during the election of Speaker of Parliament last Thursday.



“NPP doesn’t support their own, they are hypocrites,” he fumed in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



In the early hours of January 7, 2021, during the counting of ballots for Speaker nominees, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah ‘strategically’ snatched ballot papers from the hands of a parliamentary official and bolted through the exit of the chamber amidst resistance from his colleagues.



But he was not successful as he was chased down and accosted by fellow MPs from the NDC side and later the security personnel before the ballots were retrieved.



He has been condemned by many including some individuals within the NDC – Carlos himself has apologized for the unfortunate scene.



But his constituency chairman rather sees him as a “hero” of the party after condemning the unfortunate happenings in parliament.



Dennis Amfo Sefa maintained that "the constituency is in support of the actions by the MP".



Listen to the interview:



