Politics of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Ballot papers will be compromised by printing company - NDC raises red flags

Peter Otokunor, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Otokunor believes that the ballot papers may be compromised by the company printing them because the Chief Executive for the company is an NPP member.



State-owned Ghana Publishing Company which is led by David Asante of Let My Vote Count Alliance (LMVCA) fame, won the bid to print the ballot papers for the impending elections.



But speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Peter Otokunor believes that the ballot papers may be compromised by the printing company because their CEO has a soft spot for the governing NPP.



“We the NDC have issues on the reason Ghana Publishing Company wins the bid to print ballot papers for the Electoral Commission because the CEO for the same firm printing ballot papers for the 2020 elections is a staunch NPP member,” he said.



Adding that “on this premise, there is the tendency that transparency and neutrality might be questionable and could dent the credibility of the election verdict”.









