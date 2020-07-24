Crime & Punishment of Friday, 24 July 2020

Source: GNA

Baker jailed 15 years for defiling four year-old girl

A baker who took turns with his sibling to sexually abuse a four year old girl at Gbegbeyisie, near Dansoman in Accra has been sentenced to 15-years imprisonment in hard labour by an Accra Circuit Court.



Jacob Lamptey aged 23 was found guilty on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime and defilement by the Court presided over by Mrs. Christina Cann.



Lamptey is said to have conspired with one Patrick Joseph now large to defile the victim in turns.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the victim lives with her auntie at Dansoman whiles Patrick and Lamptey are siblings residing at Gbegbeysie, Dansoman.



Prosecution said on May 20, this year, the victim was playing with her peers in the house when Patrick and Lamptey lured the victim into an uncompleted building in the area.



Prosecution said Patrick first had sex with the victim while Lamptey kept watch.



According to prosecution after Patrick was done, he kept watch for Lamptey to also have sex with the victim.



The Prosecution said in the process, a witness in the case saw them and raised an alarm but Lamptey and Patrick absconded and the victim was rescued and sent to the hospital.



He said a report was made to the Police who also issued a medical report form for the victim to be medically examined.



The prosecution said during investigations, Lamptey was handed over to the Police and in his investigative cautioned statement he admitted the offence. Prosecution said Patrick is still at large.





