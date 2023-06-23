Bail is not for sale in court — Judge declares

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 23 June 2023

Source: GNA

Bail granted to accused persons in cases before the court is not for sale, a Circuit Court Judge has declared.



Sedinam Awo Balokah said taking money before executing court bail undermined the delivery of justice. “Bail is not for sale in court.”



The Circuit Court Judge at Adenta said this when Eugene Kyei Yeboah aka Sparrow GH, a Software Engineer, appeared before her.



The accused person has been charged with stealing, forgery of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) Form A and C, and two counts of defrauding by false pretences.



Yeboah, aged 26, is alleged to have rented two vehicles from two rental companies and sold the same to a mechanic in Accra.



He has denied the charges preferred against him.



Yeboah has been admitted to bail in the sum of GHS 400,000 with four sureties, two to be justified. He has not been able to execute the said bail.



The Judge’s warning came after she had come across on social media an appeal launched by some friends of the accused person to assist him (accused person) to execute the GHS400,000 bail.



The Trial Judge asked the accused person to stop his friends who are soliciting money on Facebook to execute his bail.



“Tell your friends to stop soliciting money on social media to execute your bail. Tell them to stop it before it gets ugly. In my court, nobody takes money before executing bail. Bail is not for sale in court. The Republic does not take money before bail is granted or executed.”



Yeboah told the court that he was not aware of any appeal being launched on Facebook.



“My lady I am not aware of any appeal on Facebook. It’s been a long time since I visited face book.”



The Trial Judge said: “Then someone is milking from your suffering. People are collecting money for your release. You don’t need money for your release. Please get us your sureties.”



The trial judge has ordered prosecution led by Inspector Eric Abban to file disclosures for trial to commence.



The matter has been adjourned to July 25, 2023