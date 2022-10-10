Bagre Dam spillage: Over 700 farmlands destroyed in Talensi district

Regional News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some local farmers numbering about 700 have had their farm crops destroyed by the Bagre dam spillage in the Talensi district of the Upper East Region.



Their produce namely millet, cassava and watermelon among others have been washed away.



The farmers say they have lost everything to the water spillage.



Some of them who spoke with Class 91.3 FM’s Upper East regional correspondent Moses Appiah complained about how they have lost everything they invested into the farm as a result of the unannounced spillage.



The District Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Alpha Robert, speaking in an interview noted that his outfit has begun doing some assessment-based reports to ascertain the levels of the danger of the spillage on farmland.



He added that the assessment is only for record-keeping and not to seek relief items for the affected farmers.