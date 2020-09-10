Regional News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Bagre Dam spillage: NADMO distributes relief items to flood victims

NADMO executive presenting the items to some of the victims

The National Disaster Management Organization on Wednesday October 9, 2020 distributed relief items to the affected flood victims in the North East Region.



The distribution of the items was done by a team of NADMO staff and Police personnel together with the North East regional minister, Solomon Boar.



The items distributed include, mattresses, soap, blankets, bags of sugar and rice.



Presenting the items to the victims, the regional minister on behalf of government expressed condolences to them and assured that government will continue to extend its support them.



Mr. Solomon Boar noted that, government is doing its best to ensure the annual disaster caused by the bagre dam spillage is curtailed.



He indicated that, the Pwalugu multipurpose dam under construction, when completed is expected to bring an end to the flooding caused by the water from the bagre dam.



He also appealed to benevolent organizations to come to the aid of the affected victims.



The North East regional Director of NADMO, John Kwaku Alhassan on his part indicated that the Mamprugu Mo-aduri District was the most affected in the region according to their assessment.



He gave a breakdown of the affected districts in the region as follows:



In the Mamprugu Mo-aduri District: fourteen communities had their farmlands and other properties destroyed, nine communities has been cut out from the District capital and two people died.



Twelve communities have been affected with one death each in the West and East Mamprusi Districts respectively. Two people died in Bunkprugu District with several communities affected. However, Cheriponi District did not have any casualty but has been cut off from the rest of the region.



In all six people have lost their lives in the floods.



Background



Several communities in the North East region have been rendered homeless, others cut off as their roads have been washed away and several properties including farmlands destroyed as a result of the spillage of the bagre dam and torrential rainfall in the area.



More than fifty communities with over one thousand people across all districts in the region have been affected and six persons have lost their lives.





