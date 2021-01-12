General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Bagbin vs. Oquaye: NPP MPs who have denied protest vote

The surprise emergence of Alban Bagbin as speaker of parliament in a vote where he defeated the ruling party’s preferred candidate, Aaron Mike Oquaye, has generated a lot of speculation.



On one hand, that at least one lawmaker from the New Patriotic Party, NPP, had voted for him defying the official party position. On the other hand, there is a contestation of how many votes Bagbin got – was it 138 or 136?



The 138 votes story has made the rounds since January 7 when MPs voted in an acrimonious process. Some persons in the NPP have called for a probe as to which lawmaker caused the party to lose the speakership.



NDC have since, taken the posture of celebrating the “brave” MP who handed them the speakership. In the midst of speculation, a number of names have come as the possible sellouts. Ghanaweb has observed three official denials in the last few days.



Who and who have so far officially denied selling out?



Hemang Lower Denkyira MP formally denies protest vote



Bright Wireko-Brobby, MP for Hemang Lower Denkyira, issued a statement barely 24-hours after the vote to debunk rumours that he was the MP that voted against the party.



His statement titled: “DISREGARD RUMOURS I DID NOT VOTE FOR MIKE OQUAYE” read in part: “Prof. Mike Oquaye showed us over the last four years that he is a compassionate, loving and competent handler of the affairs of the house.



“And I have strong admiration for him as the best person to steer the affairs of this parliament which is why I voted for him. Disregard any rumours that I did not vote for him and disregard any rumours that I did not tick the ballot paper. I voted Prof. Mike Oquaye.”



Adwoa Safo’s feeling of betrayal



Adwoa Safo, MP for Dome Kwabenya said on a local news portal that she felt betrayed by the sellout claims especially at a time the party was still in shock over the outcome. According to the rumour mill, she voted in protest of political bad blood between her and Oquaye’s son.



“I think I feel betrayed. We are all surprised about the outcome of the election and as a parliamentary group. I think that reorganizing ourselves to see how we will be able to carry out government business when the need arises is what is important," she said.



Subin MP threatens to invoke Antoa



Eugene Boakye Antwi, the Member of Parliament for Subin was the third to dismiss claims that he did not vote for the former speaker. He went as far as to threaten curses whiles cautioning peddlers to desist from the act.



“When I ticked my ballot paper, all the MPs at the right side saw it. I ticked my ballot before entering the booth. I don’t do politics with hate. The party said we should vote Mike Oquaye, I voted for Mike Oquaye. I’m an Ashanti so I will invoke Antoa.”



He continued: “Those of you spreading this information should be careful. Someone will curse you one day. I’m not a kid for anyone to order me around. The party agreed that we were going to vote for Mike Oquaye and that was it. Anyone who saw it knows I voted for Mike Oquaye.”



The NPP looks to recover from the shock loss even as the NDC openly celebrates victory after a hard fought secret ballot. But for most Ghanaians, it is time for MPs to buckle up and serve the greater interest of the citizenry.