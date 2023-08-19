Bagbin's call for chiefs to engage in politics 'needless' - Kwamena Duncan

General News of Saturday, 19 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has been criticized for proposing that Chiefs be allowed to be involved in politics.



The Speaker suggests re-examining constitutional provisions that prevent chiefs from participating in politics.



He believes that Ghana should revise its democratic structure to tap into the wisdom and expertise of chiefs for better governance.



"We need to listen, think together, and we’ll be taking stock on what we did wrong with our leaders, that chiefs should not be in active politics and that’s not helping us. They used to gov­ern; today we have imposed other chiefs on our chiefs, so we have District Chief Executives,” he added.



But speaking on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi said: "The kind of politics we do in this country, I don't think we should involve our chiefs..."



Kwamena Duncan chipped in saying: "the call by the Speaker was needless"; and Sefa Kayi responded, "I think so...oh yes needless because he is in a position to understand better than most of us. Look at what happened to the Dormaahene..."



Listen to their discussion in the video below



