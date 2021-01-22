General News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Bagbin rejects Majority’s demand to halt vetting over revision of standing orders

The move is expected to change the 13:13 membership of the appointments committee

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has rejected a suggestion from Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for vetting of newly nominated ministers to be suspended until the House adopts the revised standing orders.



The move is expected to change the 13:13 membership of the appointments committee as currently constituted.



Answering a question from North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on the composition of outstanding committees during the adoption of the business committee report, the Suame MP argues composition of all other committees must be on ice until the new standing orders come into force.



Minority leader and ranking member for the committee on appointments Haruna Iddrisu demanded an immediate meeting of the committee to kickstart the process of soliciting for memoranda from the public on the nominees even in the absence of chair of the committee first deputy speaker Joseph Osei-Owusu



Also, deputy minority whip Ahmed Ibrahim questioned the basis for any suggestion of suspension of vetting for the adoption of the new standing orders.



The Speaker subsequently ruled the appointments committee in its current form must go commence processes towards vetting Nana Addo’s mimisterial nominees.