Bagbin recommends establishment of Ghana-Lebanon Parliamentary Friendship Association

General News of Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Source: Class FM

The Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Meher Kheir, has called for the establishment of a joint collaboration between the Ghanaian and Lebanese Legislatures to deepen the democratic relations between Lebanon and Ghana.



In light of that, Mr. Kheir announced that the Lebanese Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, had delegated some members of the Lebanese Parliament to engage with their Ghanaian counterparts to discuss modalities for this proposal.



Ambassador Kheir who was in Parliament to pay a courtesy call on Ghana’s Speaker Alban Bagbin commended Ghana for the role it has played in restoring peace in Southern Lebanon during the UNIFIL peacekeeping missions since 1978.



Speaker Bagbin described the initiatives as laudable and recommended for the setting up of a Ghana Lebanon Parliamentary Friendship Association which will serve as a foundation of the joint parliamentary chamber.