General News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bagbin leads MPs to take coronavirus vaccines in parliament

Speaker Alban Bagbin receives his jab

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, led a group of lawmakers to receive their first shot of Coronavirus vaccination. The inoculation took place on March 6, 2021.



“Speaker Alban Bagbin today led Members and Staff of Parliament to take the first shot of COVID-19 vaccines.



“The Speaker had earlier announced in the Chamber that he would ensure that all members and staff and ancillary workers of the institution are immunized against the virus,” parliament posted on its verified Facebook page.



The post was accompanied by photos of the arrival of the speaker to the parliament clinic. He was accompanied by members from both sides of the house and other parliamentary staff.



The vaccine deployed is the AstraZeneca jabs from the Serum Institute of India. Ghana received some 600,000 doses under the COVAX facility – Accra was the first destination for delivery by the global equitable vaccine distribution outfit led by WHO.



President Akufo-Addo became the first person to be vaccinated with the COVAX jabs. Since then a number of prominent personalities have received their jabs as the Ghana Health Service continues to coordinate a rollout of the vaccination campaign.



As at March 7, about 20 African countries had been served with over 12 million doses. Out of the number, six countries have so far started vaccination.



