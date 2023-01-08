‘Bagbin is one of the perfect and excellent speakers’ – NPP MP

General News of Sunday, 8 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has praised Speaker Alban Bagbin labeling him as the best leader of the legislative arm of government under the Fourth Republic.



In an interview with Oyerepa TV, the MP stressed that but for the leadership and fairness of Bagbin, Ghana would have experienced lots of chaos in the lawmaking chamber.



“Alban Bagbin is one of the perfect and excellent speakers that we have ever had because of the circumstances that he finds himself.



“Check from the first till seventh parliaments, every speaker has been elected from the government of the day and so their actions and inactions is always tilted towards the government of the day,” he added.



Assafuah said Bagbin opting to serve the interest of the nation above that of his party had positioned himself as a statesman.



“He is my speaker… probably even for the century because this particular speaker, I doubt we might have any other like him especially in a short while. He won against tight circumstances but since he won, he has shown that he is a statesman in these circumstances that we find ourselves, it is certainly God who gave us this NDC man.”



Bagbin became speaker on January 8 after a rancorous vote that saw the ruling New Patriotic Party’s nominee, Aaron Mike Oquaye losing out on a second term as speaker.



At the time of his election as speaker, Bagbin had left Parliament after close to 30 years as a lawmaker, during which time he served as Majority and Minority Leader at different times and later as a Minister of Health.



SARA