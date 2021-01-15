Politics of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Bagbin is not corrupt, he is a man of integrity - GCPP's Henry Lartey

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Dr. Henry Lartey, the 2020 presidential candidate of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) has commended the 8th Parliament for electing Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin as Speaker.



Dr. Lartey says the new Speaker is not only competent but a man with an unquestionable character.



He noted that the Speaker is also a man of integrity and will work in the national interest.



To him, Bagbin understands the rules of parliament following his long stay in the House.



Dr. Henry Lartey said for the fact that he was elected from an opposition party is good for Ghana’s democracy.



“I am more than glad to see Bagbin as Speaker. He will not be a bad Speaker. He knows the rules of the House. I don’t think he will be on the side of the NDC and will also not be on the side of the NPP. He is going to be a referee.”



