Bagbin has shown leadership in dealing with coronavirus in parliament – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has commended the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin for the steps he has taken to deal with the coronavirus infection in parliament.



He said the Speaker’s courage and transparency in dealing with the situation will go a long way to address the stigma problem.



The Speaker announced on Thursday, February 4 that fifteen lawmakers and Fifty-six staff of the parliamentary service, have tested positive for the virus.



To that end, he has arranged that Parliament will be sitting only twice a week, as part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the House.



“Only members of Parliament and members of staff who are needed for the business of the House on those days will be allowed in the presence of Parliament from next week,” Mr. Bagbin said.



The sittings will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, he stated further.