General News of Friday, 15 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bagbin declares NPP caucus Majority in 8th Parliament

NPP caucus celebrate after Speaker declares them Majority in Parliament

The decision of member of Parliament for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah Amoako to do business with the NPP caucus in the House has earned the governing party the Majority status.



Reading out a letter requesting to do business with the NPP caucus submitted by Mr Amoako Asiamah to him, Speaker of the House, Alban Sumana Bagbin disclosed that his wishes have been granted, and as such resulted in the NPP being the Majority side in the house.



The Speaker’s declaration puts to bed all arguments about which side of the house has attained the Majority.



Earlier today, in a typical repetition of events, over 70 Members of Parliament of the New Patriotic Party, all clad in white apparel stormed the chambers parliament around 4 am to occupy the right-hand side of the Speaker.



Last week, their counterparts at the other side of the house, did same; a situation which culminated into chaos as some of the NPP members who were beside themselves with chagrin attempted to oust them from their rightful seats.



Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West ended up in the lap of her colleague MP, Mintah Akandoh as she sought to get him to move from her seat.