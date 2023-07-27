Bagbin calls on Christendom to hold regional prayer conferences

General News of Thursday, 27 July 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has called on Christendom to hold prayer conferences in all 16 regions of Ghana.



He emphasized the importance of prayer in the affairs of mankind and its relevance to the growth of the nation, especially in the times in which the nation finds itself.



According to him, this initiative is very significant as it will help renew the minds and hearts of Ghanaians and subsequently lead to a better country.



“Last year, I had a conversation with a number of men of God and I did propose that there was urgent need for us to have prayer conferences from region to region in all the 16 regions.



This is necessary, we need to not just have a change of mind, but a change of heart, so I’m glad to see the Church of Pentecost leading this initiative. he stated.



Mr. Speaker said this at the Moral Vision and National Development Conference 2023, being organized and hosted by the Church of the Pentecost at its Convention Center in the Gomoa Fetteh in the central region.



Mr. Bagbin commended the Church of Pentecost for their effort and acceptance of his proposal and for organizing such an event that brings all stakeholders together.



The two-day Moral Vision and National Development conference began today, Wednesday, 26, July 2023 at the Pentecost Convention Centre at Gomoa Fetteh near Kasoa will end on Thursday 27, July, 2023.



The ceremony is being spearheaded by the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.



In attendance was Former Presidents, John Agyekum Kufour and John Dramani Mahama and the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkonoo, reps from the National House of Chiefs, the Muslim community among many others.