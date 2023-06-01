Bad fishing practices depleting fish stock in the sea - Nii Quao Donkor II

General News of Thursday, 1 June 2023

The Asere Tsono Mantse, Nii Quao Donkor II, has expressed great worry about the continuous depletion of the fish stock in the Greater Accra Region.



He said that it is important that the sea, which is a gift from God, be treated with some level of candour.



He also stated that this is the reason he and his people give the sea some rest every week as a sign of respect.



“The ocean is an important God-given asset which contributes to food security, nutrition, jobs and livelihoods, as well as trade, sports, and recreation. We the Ga-Dangbe people, have special respect for and attachment to the sea.



“So, for example, we give it a rest on Tuesdays when no one goes fishing. Prior to Homowo, we also bless the ocean, pacify it, and pray for bumper fish harvest for the ceremonial food, kpokpoi, (sic),” he said.



Nii Quao Donkor II, however, indicated that the fish stock in the sea is gradually depleting.



This situation, he added, is occasioned by the fact that the population, especially in Accra, continues to grow, mounting pressure on the sea.



“Due to the rapid population growth, especially in Accra, being the capital, and our hospitality, a lot of pressure is put on our coastal ecosystem. Bad fishing practices have resulted in the depletion of our fish stock, while poor sewage and solid waste management are contributing to sea pollution, thereby posing a threat to marine seas and the ecosystem,” he stressed.



The National Blue Economy Summit enters its second day on Thursday, June 1, 2023.







