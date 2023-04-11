Backbench Kumbungu MP among traitors who voted for Bryan Acheampong - Ras Mubarak alleges

Politics of Tuesday, 11 April 2023

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu, Ras Mubarak, has alleged that the current MP for the area defied the National Democratic Congress' directive in a recent secret vote in parliament on the approval of six ministerial appointees.



In a Facebook post reacting to the recent outburst by MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong who was part of the nominees, Mubarak said Kumbungu MP Hamza Adam voted against the party position.



"Let’s clap for the obscure backbench NDC MP for Kumbungu and other traitors who voted to approve his nomination," he captioned the post which as the link to a GhanaWeb story.



The story titled, "We will never hand over power to the NDC in 2024," reported how the Abetifi MP who now doubles as agric minister said at a New Patriotic Party event that the governing party was ready to do all it takes to retain power.



The comment has since elicited condemnation from the NDC whiles the NPP have issued a defense of the statements.



Ras Mubarak, it is worthy of note, is in the race to become the NDC parliamentary candidate for Kumbungu in upcoming party primaries.



