Back election rigging claims with evidence – Mensah-Bonsu to NDC

Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has berated the Minority and the opposition NDC over claims the Electoral Commission connived with the NPP to rig the elections in favour of President Akufo-Addo.



The NDC has rejected the declaration of Akufo-Addo as President-elect in the just-ended polls. The NDC maintains the elections were rigged.



In his welcome address on the floor, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu condemned the moves by the government to annex seats won by the NDC through brute force leading to some deaths. The Tamale South MP served notice such attempts will be resisted fiercely.



But in a reaction the Suame MP Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu dared the NDC to provide evidence for their claims. According to him, failure on the part of the party to back their claim with any evidence can only mean the results declared by the EC are genuine.



Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye on his part charged members to discharge their duties diligently. He added that President Akufo-Addo in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 constitution will deliver an address on the state of the nation prior to the dissolution of the 7th Parliament.



Meanwhile, the minority has vowed to physically carry themselves as majority in the 8th parliament regardless of number of seats given to the NDC by the EC.



The NDC MPs are laying claim of at least 138 seats including that of the controversial Techiman South which will then leave the NPP with 136 and 1 independent.



Speaking to the Starr News, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who was clad in black as his other colleagues in mourning what they term death of the country’s democracy disclosed the NDC already has a list of persons to occupy various leadership roles including the Speakership.



His colleague from Ajumako Enyian Asiam and ranking member for the finance committee Cassiel Ato Forson argued an NDC led majority in the legislature will work with the Executive to ensure smooth running of the affairs of the state.



