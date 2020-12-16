Health News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: GNA

Baby without anal opening requires GH¢8,000.00 for surgery

The seven-month-old baby was born without an anal opening

Parents of a seven-month-old baby born without an anal opening in Kumasi are seeking public support to raise GH¢8,000.00 to perform a surgery to correct his condition.



Yakubu Latif passes stools through colostomy, a surgical procedure that brings one end of the large intestine out through the abdominal wall. During this procedure, one end of the colon is diverted through an incision in the abdominal wall to create a stoma. A stoma is the opening in the skin where a pouch for collecting faeces is attached.



He was diagnosed with anorectal malformation without fistula, according to a medical report sighted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



The report signed by Dr. Michael Amoah, a Paediatric Surgeon at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), said the little boy needed definitive surgeries of posterior sagittal anorectoplasty to be able to defecate as a normal child.



Al-Mannan Charity Foundation, a local humanitarian organization in Kumasi which is leading the fundraising for the surgery is therefore appealing for public support to save little Yakubu.



Mr. Mannan Ibrahim, Chief Executive of the Foundation, told the GNA that about GH¢4,000.00 had already been raised and called on other benevolent Ghanaians to help raise the needed funds for the surgery.



He said the parents of the baby were not only poor but had waited for seven years after marriage to have the child, only to go through such trauma.



He urged public-spirited individuals willing to help to send their donations through 0244547968 and gave the assurance that all donations would be used for the intended purpose.

