General News of Monday, 22 June 2020

Source: Starr FM

Baby, three others die in fatal accident

Four persons including a baby have perished in a fatal accident on the Akwadum stretch of Koforidua to Suhum Road.



The accident occurred Sunday evening about 7:30 pm after a DAF Tanker Truck overtaking another Vehicle crashed with a Taxi Cab.



The DAF Tanker Truck with registration number GW 3739-17 was from Koforidua towards Akwadum but on reaching a section of the road call Borla-Junction wrongfully overtook a Cargo truck ahead and collided with a Matiz Chevrolet Taxi cab with registration number GR6090-18 which was onboard with three passengers and a year and a half old baby.



A male adult of about 30-year-old and the baby died on the spot while the other seriously injured passengers including the mother of the baby were rushed to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua but one of the victims identified as Christiana Awuah, 36, was pronounced dead on arrival.



Another female victim age around 30-years-old also died while on admission. It is not clear which of the two deceased females was the mother of the baby.



The driver Samuel Asiedu, 22, is, however, responding to treatment.



The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command Sargeant Francis Gomado told Starr News, bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited at the morgue of the same Hospital for preservation and identification while the suspect driver in Charge of the DAF Tanker Stephen Obeng is in Police Custody assisting in the investigation.

