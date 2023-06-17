Baby stolen 2 weeks ago returned alive after media reports

General News of Saturday, 17 June 2023

The six-day-old baby stolen almost two weeks ago at Nana Boame a community near Teacher Mantey in Ayensuano District in the Eastern region has been returned alive by the unknown abductor(s) after Starr News reports on the incident.



The baby wrapped in white cloth was brought back Friday evening around 7:00 pm by the unknown suspects who abandoned the baby in front of the parent's room when they had left for town to buy food.



The incident attracted many residents to the house to catch a glimpse of the situation.



The Assembly member for the area and other opinion leaders all came to the scene, together with the parents, and took the baby to Teacher Mantey Police Station to report to the police.



The baby though looking healthy, will be sent for a medical examination.



Kwame Amegbetsi and Portia Kemevor parents of the baby explained that the baby was stolen Monday, June 5, 2023, at about 5:00 pm while sleeping after the mother rushed out to buy baby diapers from a nearby shop.



All efforts to trace the whereabouts of the baby proved futile.



The father, Kwame Amegagbetsi who was in the farm when the incident occured said an official report was lodged at Teacher Mantey Police station and search and investigation continued in subsequent days but to no avail.