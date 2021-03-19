Baby selling syndicate: EOCO retrieves 3 new babies, arrest 4 more suspects

General News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

An alleged baby trafficking syndicate has been again busted by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and the Medical and Dental Council after thorough investigations



According to the Executive Director of EOCO, COP Frank Adu Poku (Rtd), the buying and selling of babies has been on the radar of the crime office for the past three months and has so far resulted in the arrest of four more persons involved in baby harvesting.



According to Mr Frank Adu Poku, they currently have in their custody three babies, all safe and healthy in a foster home pending a final determination of the cases.



He explained that, in February 2020, their outfit received information that two women had allegedly gone to purchase a baby from Susan Clinic located at Lartebiokorshie in Accra.



The women, Florence Acquah, and Eleanor Ofori Nsiah together with the one Dr Hope Quarshie Mensah of Susan Clinic were all arrested.



Subsequently, Dr Noah Kofi and Nancy Obayaa Lartey who were also engaged in baby harvesting at Tema General Hospital have been arrested and are currently on EOCO enquiry bail.



COP Frank Adu Poku (Rtd) also indicated that, as a result of the ongoing investigations on the Baby Harvesting, they have so far received four petitions from victims which one of them is a banker, who in 2016 was rushed to 37 Military Hospital as a result of pregnancy complications.



One Dr Hope Mensah referred her to his private facility due to no bed but upon delivery, the Dr later told her the baby could not make it but she heard the baby cry.



He, therefore, cautioned some faceless cowards who are issuing threats to EOCO and Medical and Dental Council officials that, they are not relenting on preventing organized crimes.



